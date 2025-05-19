Bitcoin, Ethereum Rebound While XRP, Dogecoin Struggle — $105,000 Remains Critical Resistance

The broader cryptocurrency market is slightly down amid continued profit-taking following a surge fueled by rising institutional interest.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $104,862.49 +0.3% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,490.73 +1% Solana SOL/USD $164.71 -3.2% XRP XRP/USD $2.36 -1.3% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2224 -2.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001441 -1.3%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 8.6% and daily active addresses falling by 20.2%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 8,146 to 7,945 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 349%.

Coinglass data reports 136,041 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $560.76 million.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that Bitcoin ETFs weekly inflows plunged from $2.72 billion in late April to around $277 million.

In another post, Martinez added that miners sold more than 2,400 BTC, worth $252 million, in past 24 hours.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Four FORM/USD $2.58 -7% Brett (Based) BRETT/USD $0.06793 -5.6% Raydium RAY/USD $3.11 -5.2%

Trader Notes: Cold Blooded Shiller noted that $105,000 is proving to be a key resistance level for Bitcoin. Breaking above it is crucial for any meaningful push toward all-time highs in the short term. If BTC fails to clear it, this level could mark a rejection point that leads to further downside correction.

Ted Pillows says Bitcoin dominance is undergoing a dead-cat bounce, forecasting a short-term rally up to 64.5% before continuing its broader downtrend, a signal that altcoins may soon regain momentum.

Meanwhile, analyst Michael van de Poppe described Bitcoin's recent move as a classic weekend liquidity sweep, where BTC briefly surged to new highs before reversing.

With the pullback now stabilizing around $105,000, he expects BTC to potentially retest its all-time high within 1–2 weeks, adding that altcoins are poised to outperform during this consolidation phase.

Crypto trader Stoic noted that Bitcoin is repeating a familiar pattern above $105,000, where 2.5% depth spot ask walls emerge consistently.

These large sell-side positions typically precede a rapid unwind or price rejection, signaling increased market caution at these levels.

Technical analyst group Stockmoney Lizards highlighted key price levels to monitor, including the weekly and monthly opens, which could act as support or resistance in the days ahead.

