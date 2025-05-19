Altcoin Rotation Is Coming, Expert Says: Will ETH, XRP, Dogecoin Benefit?

While Bitcoin BTC/USD trades near its all time high price, Abdul Rafay Gadit, co-founder of ZigChain, believes that the broader crypto market is primed for a shift.

What Happened: In an interview with Benzinga, Gadit argued that investors should prepare for a strong rotation into altcoins as macroeconomic pressures ease and interest rates begin to fall.

He also named decentralized finance and tokenization as the most undervalued sectors in crypto, citing their real-world utility and long-term growth potential.

"Eighty to ninety percent of tokens are down, but Bitcoin has skewed the entire market perception," Gadit said. "Once rate cuts begin and inflation stabilizes, money will flow to other assets as well."

While he acknowledged the dominance of Bitcoin in attracting institutional capital, Gadit insisted that altcoins tied to productive use cases will be the next to gain traction.

Bullish On Tokenization And DeFi

Gadit is particularly optimistic about the future of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

He believes that bringing traditionally illiquid assets such as real estate, private credit, and equities onto blockchain rails will drive the next wave of crypto adoption.

"The DeFi sector overall, especially tokenization, is pretty much undervalued right now," he said. "If a real use case of AI or tokenization can lower the operational costs of blockchain, it could be massively disruptive."

ZigChain is currently working with Zamanat, a Sharia-compliant RWA tokenization platform, to tokenize $2.5 billion worth of real estate in Dubai over the next three years.

"Think of a $15 million family office that usually can’t access private credit deals with high entry minimums. Through tokenization, even those chunks can be broken down into $1,000 units and accessed globally," he said.

Retail Inclusion And Infrastructure Investment

While other platforms like Ondo Finance ONDO/USD focus on institutions, ZigChain is betting on retail adoption.

Gadit emphasized that ZigChain is building an all-in-one infrastructure layer that enables tokenized assets, stablecoins, and DeFi products to co-exist seamlessly.

"The end user should not even feel that they are working on a blockchain," he said.

Gadit also disclosed that ZigChain is investing in acquiring a fund tokenization license from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), viewing this as a key milestone in legitimizing tokenized asset offerings.

"That license alone shows how serious we are. Most serious tokenization players won't even launch their own token for the next five years—they're focused on infrastructure," he noted.

Also Read: Strategy Adds $765 Million In Bitcoin, Faces Lawsuit Over BTC Holdings

From Bitcoin To Altcoins: Institutional Appetite Matures

Despite ongoing regulatory shifts and geopolitical uncertainty, Gadit is confident that institutional interest in crypto is accelerating.

"Every day in Dubai, I meet someone from a large family office or desk who's looking to enter crypto," he said. "It always starts with Bitcoin, but eventually they begin to explore other tokens and asset classes."

He added that this institutional behavior, especially after spot Bitcoin ETF approvals, has helped Bitcoin maintain its strength above $100,000.

However, Gadit expects a shift: "Barring any black swan events, I think my thesis for the next 12 to 24 months is that the market will do well, and altcoins will catch up."

In terms of specific sectors, Gadit highlighted three areas with high long-term potential: Layer-1 blockchains with real use cases, exchange tokens, and tokenized assets. "DEX tokens like Uniswap and Radium will benefit as volumes shift to decentralized trading venues.

Exchanges, whether Bitget or Binance, are just buy-and-hold bets for me," he added.

Crypto Investing Is Maturing

Gadit believes the market is becoming more disciplined in how it evaluates crypto projects.

"Gone are the days when you could raise money on promises alone," he said. "Now, revenue and user adoption are the key metrics. Token price is no longer enough."

He noted that many high-profile protocols have underperformed due to inflated valuations and poorly designed tokenomics. "It's the fault of the cap table. When investors are already 10x up at launch, you're racing to the bottom."

Even with ongoing hype cycles, whether around AI or other narratives, Gadit believes real utility will win out. "We use AI internally to reduce costs and increase margin, but we don't shout about it. The projects that quietly solve real problems will be the ones that last."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock