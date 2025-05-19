After climbing 40% in early May on ETF speculation and surging volumes, Ethereum ETH/USD has pulled back to around $2,400. Ethereum’s rally hits a ceiling in spite of big players buying the dip and technical indicators supporting the bullish sentiment.

ETH surged from $1,800 to $2,400 in the first half of May. Last week, Cointelegraph reported a sharp decline to $2,575, driven by profit-taking and a reset in leveraged positions. Ethereum is consolidating just above $2,400 — well off its recent highs but still strong relative to April levels.

Don't Miss:

According to CryptoNewsLand, 2.64 million addresses bought 63.3 million ETH between $2,395 and $2,430. It is the most densely held price cluster—a wall of cost basis that bulls are defending.

As of May 19, Blockchain.news reports large holders have accumulated over 450,000 ETH in the past month—more than $1.1 billion at current prices. High-conviction capital is flowing in, even as prices consolidate.

Fundstrat’s Sean Farrell notes the accumulation looks “pretty organic.” According to Coinage Media, Farrell pointed to ETH/BTC breaking above its 200-day moving average in a tight band, a technical shift that suggests steady demand rather than speculative froth. He adds that if Bitcoin (BTC) maintains $104,000, capital rotation could drive ETH toward $3,100.

CryptoNewsLand shows 87% of ETH supply is “in the money,” with 74.6 million tokens held in profit. Only 10.8 million are underwater. The ratio gives dip buyers an incentive to step in at current levels, especially with former resistance at $2,420–$2,445 now acting as support.

Santiment’s Ali Martinez flags a pattern where whale wallets have added hundreds of thousands of ETH recently — a sign that institutional players are treating the mid-$2,400s as a long entry point. The zone is an active accumulation area, which traders are watching for follow-through to validate a base for a potential move higher.

Ethereum’s RSI recently peaked at 77, indicating strong buying momentum, although it has since cooled to around 61.67, suggesting a potential for continued upward movement. If Ethereum maintains a daily close above $2,470, it could target a rise toward approximately $3,700.

With whales stacking, leverage flat, and technicals leaning supportive, the $2,400–$2,450 area may set the stage for Ethereum’s next leg. Whether it holds or fails could define momentum heading into summer.

More Opportunities:

Image: Shutterstock