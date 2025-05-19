Bitcoin BTC/USD currently stands at $103,015.71, and has fallen 0.41% in a day and 0.79% over the week, but still had a 21.02% growth in the month. The price makes Bitcoin a resource for El Salvador, whose profit on BTC holdings has crossed over $300 million.

The government’s BTC now sits on a staggering $357 million unrealized profit, by far the largest margin since the country started investing in Bitcoin. When prices of Bitcoin recently came close to their all-time high, President Nayib Bukele reaffirmed to buy and hold Bitcoin, even amid ongoing criticism and conditions attached to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) funding deal for the nation.

Bukele revealed that the Bitcoin reserve of El Salvador is currently valued at approximately $644.4 million, compared to a total acquisition cost of $287.1 million. The holdings amount to approximately 6,181 BTC, and the majority of the profits, $69.8 million, were gained this year.

Although they had a deal with the IMF to cut down on some of the Bitcoin initiatives, Bukele has decided to go against the agency. He publicly vowed not to undo the country’s BTC activities, stating that they will keep supporting Bitcoin regardless of foreign pressure.

The Bitcoin network is experiencing increased activity, with its average transaction fee reaching a 2025 high. The fee has increased to $2.40, a steady increase since the start of May. An increase in trading volume has created more demand for Bitcoin’s limited blockspace. The daily transaction volume dropped 35% from its April 22 peak. This divergence is proof of more high-value transactions and increased congestion.

Bitcoin’s illiquid supply, comprising wallets with zero or little history of spending, has hit record highs As increasingly more BTC is put into long-term storage, the amount of available supply on exchanges is declining, which may lead to a supply squeeze if demand keeps rising.

Despite its recent fall from $107,068, Bitcoin’s price is not too far from its all-time high. A new high is possible, especially if macroeconomic tailwinds such as easing trade tensions and central bank policy hints continue to favor crypto markets.

As institutional support remains and long-term investors lock more BTC away, the market is waiting for the next big price action. While there's great optimism, we still need to wait to see whether Bitcoin will break through resistance and set new record highs.

