Wave of Crypto Kidnappings in France Raises Security Alarms, Possibly Impacting Presidential Race

France is witnessing a rising wave of kidnappings aimed at cryptocurrency entrepreneurs. The situation is not only damaging the country’s reputation but is also becoming a political issue, impacting the government and a potential 2027 presidential contender.

What Happened: A recent increase in ransom kidnappings is creating unrest within France’s crypto industry and the government led by President Emmanuel Macron. Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who is rumored to be a potential candidate for the presidency, is particularly affected by this situation.

Earlier this month, a kidnapping incident concluded with a police raid and the arrest of seven suspects. However, this incident, along with other similar cases, continues to unsettle the crypto industry and the political environment in the country.

Retailleau convened a private meeting with crypto entrepreneurs last Friday to discuss their safety and to limit further harm to his and Macron’s efforts to establish France as a friendly base for innovative technologies and businesses.

This week, another kidnapping attempt in Paris has further intensified the problem. The victim’s father, Pierre Noizat, CEO and founder of the Bitcoin exchange platform Paymium, has criticized French judges and politicians for their perceived inaction.

Speaking to French broadcaster BFMTV, Noizat alleged there is "lack of action." He added in the statement that his son-in-law required stitches for injuries suffered while fighting off the attackers.

He also expressed concerns about other wealthy entrepreneurs saying they could also be targeted. "I think it’s just the start if nothing is done," he said and as quoted by ABC News.

Eric Larchevêque, another crypto entrepreneur, reiterated Noizat’s concerns, stating that all entrepreneurs and France’s image are at risk. Retailleau’s ministry has pledged to improve security for crypto entrepreneurs and their families.

"All entrepreneurs and the image of France are threatened," he said in a statement.

Why It Matters: The escalating wave of kidnappings is not only a threat to the safety of crypto entrepreneurs but also poses a significant challenge to the French government’s efforts to promote the country as a hub for technological innovation.

This situation could potentially impact the political ambitions of figures like Retailleau, who are associated with the government’s tech-friendly policies.

The government’s response to this crisis will be closely watched by the crypto industry and could influence the country’s standing as a desirable location for tech businesses.

