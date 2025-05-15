May 15, 2025 10:00 AM 2 min read

Want To Copytrade The Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Portfolio? Don't Be So Sure

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

World Liberty Financial, a decentralized finance venture closely tied to the Trump family, has experienced a rollercoaster with its cryptocurrency investments, reflecting the volatile nature of the market.

The firm, which has garnered attention due to its high-profile endorsement, holds a diverse portfolio of digital assets, with recent market upticks lifting some tokens into positive territory while others continue to struggle.

The portfolio, comprising 10 cryptocurrency assets, has seen four tokens yield gains since their acquisition.

Leading the pack is SEI, which has surged by more than 67%, showcasing strong performance in the recovering crypto landscape.

Other assets posting gains include SUI SUI/USD, TRX TRX/USD, founded by crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun and WBTC, advised by Sun.

These successes align with a broader market rebound, boosting optimism among investors.

However, not all investments have fared well. MOVE, the portfolio's weakest performer, has plummeted over 70% in value since acquisition.

The token is linked to Movement Labs MOVE/USD, a project mired in controversy after a questionable deal with a market maker accused of dumping tokens for profit.

Also Read: Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin To Hit $1 Million By 2028

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Allegations of market manipulation surfaced, with industry figure Zaki Manian claiming the deal aimed to artificially inflate the token's value before offloading it to retail investors.

Movement Labs has since parted ways with co-founder Rushi Manche, but the damage to MOVE's value persists.

World Liberty Financial's tokenholders have expressed frustration over their lack of influence, as they are unable to vote on portfolio decisions.

Additionally, an AAVE AAVE/USD instance approved by token holders in December 2024 remains unlaunched, adding to concerns about the firm's operational transparency.

The firm's prominence is amplified by former President Donald Trump's vocal support for cryptocurrencies.

This enthusiasm points to the Trump family's backing of World Liberty Financial, positioning it as a notable player in the crypto space despite its mixed investment outcomes.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.

SUI Logo
SUISun Communities Inc
$119.570.80%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
46.27
Growth
23.03
Quality
46.00
Value
46.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AAVE/USD Logo
$AAVEAave
$220.41-3.99%
MOVE/USD Logo
$MOVEMovement
$0.1949-10.0%
SUI/USD Logo
$SUISui
$3.69-5.74%
TRX/USD Logo
$TRXTRON
$0.2707-1.48%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesAI Generateddecentralized financeDonald TrumpWorld Liberty Financial
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved