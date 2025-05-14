Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Invites DOGE Staff To 'Create A More Efficient Financial System'

Coinbase COIN CEO Brian Armstrong has called on Department of Government Efficiency contractors to apply to Coinbase to “help create a more efficient financial system for the world.”

What Happened: In a post on X on May 13, Armstrong wrote “If you’re looking for your next mission to serve your country, consider taking the DOGE Staff interview, help us build a more efficient financial system for the world at Coinbase.”

He reposted a video featuring a Harvard dropout who joined the DOGE team, saying he found greater impact and purpose working on financial reform than in academia.

Why It Matters: Armstrong has long championed DOGE as a vehicle for financial reform, previously describing it as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to expand economic freedom in the U.S.

In November 2024, he even proposed replacing individual income tax with corporate taxation, highlighting DOGE's role in broader policy innovation.

More recently, in May 2025, Armstrong noted that stablecoins like USDC have strong network effects and urged banks to partner with existing players rather than creating their own.

In February 2025, Armstrong likened Bitcoin adoption to the early days of mobile phones and the internet, predicting billions of global users by 2030.

As Coinbase gains momentum, including its inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, Armstrong's DOGE initiative may signal a deeper push toward financial system disruption from within the industry's top leadership.

Image: Shutterstock