Solana (SOL) is trading 5.66% higher on Thursday to $155.02, continuing its strong monthly momentum with a 40.1% gain over the past 30 days. The latest surge comes as institutional interest and real-world asset tokenization efforts push the network deeper into traditional finance territory.

The catalyst behind Thursday's rally is a major announcement from Superstate, the blockchain company founded by Compound's Robert Leshner. The company announced its new platform, “Opening Bell,” which aims to allow SEC-registered public equities to be issued and traded directly on blockchains—with Solana as its first destination.

Opening Bell is a move forward for decentralized finance (DeFi) and regulatory adoption. Unlike synthetic tokens or offshore trading schemes seen in earlier attempts, Superstate's approach is designed to comply with U.S. securities laws. The firm has already filed a formal proposal with the SEC, called Project Open, laying the groundwork for its vision.

The first partner announced is SOL Strategies, a Canadian firm building Solana infrastructure. Pending regulatory approval, its shares will be issued and traded natively on Solana later this year. Leah Wald, CEO of SOL Strategies and co-founder of Valkyrie, said the initiative would help usher in “Internet capital markets” by making tokenized shares accessible to global investors around the clock.

“It really allows many individuals to access these opportunities in a digital way that provides 24/7 trading and everything that we love about crypto,” Wald said to Forbes.

Leshner cited Solana's performance handling high-volume trading as a key factor behind the decision. “Even if Nasdaq upgrades, it might take years for it to get to parity with blockchains,” he said.

With programmable shares, instant settlement, and DeFi interoperability, the initiative could unlock a new era of equity investing that doesn't rely on legacy brokerage systems.

Separately, real estate software firm DeFi Development Corp. disclosed this week that it added 82,404 SOL (about $11.2 million) to its treasury. The company now holds over 400,000 SOL, valued near $58.5 million including staking rewards.

The strategic expansion includes a plan to acquire a Solana validator business for $3.5 million, allowing it to self-stake and deepen infrastructure involvement. Much of the newly acquired SOL was sourced from institutional sellers via BitGo's OTC desk, signaling growing demand for long-term exposure to the network.

With Thursday's breakout above the $150 level, SOL has now regained levels last seen in early April. The next major resistance lies near $171, a level reached in March before congestion concerns cooled momentum.

If the Superstate announcement translates into regulatory traction and successful tokenized equity listings, Solana could further cement its position as the go-to Layer 1 for real-world asset tokenization.

Image: Shutterstock