RabbitX Founder Eyes Real-World Assets And Liquidity Tokenization As The Future Of Perpetual Trading

The next frontier in decentralized finance, according to RabbitX founder Ming Wu, lies in expanding perpetual futures trading beyond crypto into real-world assets, stocks and even interest rate derivatives.

In an interview with Benzinga, Wu outlined a vision for how the perpetuals landscape could evolve in the next few years—one centered on greater accessibility, more diverse asset classes and liquidity innovations.

"What excites me most is opening up perpetual trading to a broader range of assets. RWAs, commodities, interest rates and stocks," Wu said. "This unlocks completely new trading and hedging strategies that haven't been available to most DeFi users."

RabbitX, a decentralized derivatives exchange, is pushing toward synthetic exposure to traditional markets.

Wu emphasized that this shift could reshape the market by lowering barriers to high-leverage trading in asset classes typically gated behind brokerage accounts and geographic restrictions.

"Perpetual futures on equities like TSLA or indices like the S&P 500 could democratize access to leverage for traders globally," he added.

One of RabbitX's more radical proposals is the tokenization of its Liquidity Pool Vault (RLP tokens), which Wu said could deepen market efficiency and create tradable secondary markets for liquidity itself.

"By allowing LPs to tokenize and move their capital freely, we enable better capital allocation and collateral use in lending and borrowing protocols," he explained.

Wu also highlighted the firm's zero-fee model as a deliberate bet on shifting the economics of decentralized exchanges.

Instead of charging traders directly, RabbitX earns from API and performance fees, an approach he hopes more platforms will adopt.

"Fee-free trading shouldn’t be a marketing gimmick, it can be a sustainable part of a broader monetization strategy if designed properly," he said.

Despite regulatory uncertainty and technical complexity, Wu remains optimistic that perpetuals for traditional assets will gain traction, provided infrastructure such as robust oracles and liquid secondary markets keep pace.

