Strategy Acquires 1,895 BTC For $180 Million As Bitcoin ETFs Bounce Back With $1.8 Billion Inflow

Zinger Key Points
- The company’s average cost basis now stands at $68,550 per Bitcoin, with a total investment of $38.08 billion.
- Institutional crypto funds recorded $2 billion in inflows last week, according to CoinShares, marking three straight weeks of gains.
- Feel unsure about the market’s next move? Copy trade alerts from Matt Maley—a Wall Street veteran who consistently finds profits in volatile markets. Claim your 7-day free trial now.
Strategy MSTR on Monday announced it has added 1,895 Bitcoin BTC/USD to its corporate treasury for $180.3 million, paying an average of $95,167 per BTC.
As of May 4, the company holds 555,450 BTC acquired for $38.08 billion at an average cost basis of $68,550 per coin.
The acquisition extends Strategy's lead as the largest public corporate holder of Bitcoin, now owning over 2.6% of the total circulating supply.
According to its latest disclosures, the company's Bitcoin holdings have delivered a year-to-date yield of 14.0% in 2025.
The announcement coincides with a broader surge in institutional investment into digital assets.
According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw $2 billion in net inflows last week—the third consecutive week of positive flows.
Over the past three weeks, crypto products have attracted $5.5 billion in total inflows, reversing nine straight weeks of outflows and pushing year-to-date flows to $5.6 billion.
Also Read: Corporations Will Pour $330 Billion Into Bitcoin By 2029: Bernstein
Bitcoin was the primary recipient, drawing $1.8 billion in new capital last week alone.
Bearish positions in Bitcoin also saw their largest increase since mid-December, with $6.4 million in inflows, indicating hedging activity alongside bullish sentiment.
Ethereum ETH/USD investment products recorded $149 million in inflows, marking the second straight week of gains and bringing the two-week total to $336 million.
Solana SOL/USD added $6 million, while smaller flows were observed into Ripple‘s XRP/USD ($10.5 million) and Tezos XTZ/USD ($8.2 million).
Blockchain equities saw inflows of $15.9 million.
Regionally, the United States led with $1.9 billion in inflows, followed by Germany ($47 million), Switzerland ($34 million), and Canada ($20 million), indicating broad support for the asset class globally.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.