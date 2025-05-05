Strategy Acquires 1,895 BTC For $180 Million As Bitcoin ETFs Bounce Back With $1.8 Billion Inflow

Strategy MSTR on Monday announced it has added 1,895 Bitcoin BTC/USD to its corporate treasury for $180.3 million, paying an average of $95,167 per BTC.

As of May 4, the company holds 555,450 BTC acquired for $38.08 billion at an average cost basis of $68,550 per coin.

The acquisition extends Strategy's lead as the largest public corporate holder of Bitcoin, now owning over 2.6% of the total circulating supply.

According to its latest disclosures, the company's Bitcoin holdings have delivered a year-to-date yield of 14.0% in 2025.

The announcement coincides with a broader surge in institutional investment into digital assets.

According to CoinShares, digital asset investment products saw $2 billion in net inflows last week—the third consecutive week of positive flows.

Over the past three weeks, crypto products have attracted $5.5 billion in total inflows, reversing nine straight weeks of outflows and pushing year-to-date flows to $5.6 billion.

Bitcoin was the primary recipient, drawing $1.8 billion in new capital last week alone.

Bearish positions in Bitcoin also saw their largest increase since mid-December, with $6.4 million in inflows, indicating hedging activity alongside bullish sentiment.

Ethereum ETH/USD investment products recorded $149 million in inflows, marking the second straight week of gains and bringing the two-week total to $336 million.

Solana SOL/USD added $6 million, while smaller flows were observed into Ripple‘s XRP/USD ($10.5 million) and Tezos XTZ/USD ($8.2 million).

Blockchain equities saw inflows of $15.9 million.

Regionally, the United States led with $1.9 billion in inflows, followed by Germany ($47 million), Switzerland ($34 million), and Canada ($20 million), indicating broad support for the asset class globally.

