XRP Spikes 2% As ETF Odds Jump To 85%: Is A Breakout Rally Ahead?

- Ripple’s recent buyout offer for Circle was rejected, with no confirmation on a follow-up bid.
- Traders eye a breakout setup, with short-term XRP price targets ranging from $2.50 to $2.70.
XRP XRP/USD is showing signs of renewed momentum, rising over 2% as optimism grows around a potential spot ETF approval.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.23
|$130.5 billion
|+2.1%
|+1%
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$96,754.44
|$1.9 trillion
|+2.6%
|+3.8%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$1,853.26
|$223.8 billion
|+3.7%
|+5.2%
Trader Notes: Traders are turning bullish, citing technical breakouts and rising market interest.
Crypto trader The Cryptomist highlighted a recent breakout and successful retest on the XRP chart, noting a "bullish response" and setting a short-term target of $2.50.
Crypto trader Brett pointed out that significant liquidity is building near the $2.70 level, suggesting a potential price surge or liquidity grab if XRP tests that zone.
The concentration of orders could lead to heightened volatility or a rapid breakout, he noted.
Statistics: Coinglass data shows XRP liquidations reaching $2.8 million, including $2.04 million in shorts.
This indicates traders were caught off-guard by the price jump, a potential sign of shifting sentiment.
Open interest jumped 4.1% to $3.87 billion, reinforcing growing trader confidence in XRP's upside potential.
Community News: Ripple, the issuer of XRP, reportedly made a buyout offer for Circle, the company behind USDC.
According to Bloomberg via CoinDesk, the offer was rejected, though Ripple is said to still be interested in a deal, with no decision yet on a second bid.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas revealed that XRP ETF approval odds have surged to 85%, up from 65% earlier this year.
This comes as CFTC-regulated XRP futures launched on April 21, potentially paving the way for spot ETF listings.
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
