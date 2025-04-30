Anthony Scaramucci Wasn't Keen On Bitcoin Initially, But The Eureka Moment Came During His Short White House Tenure Under Trump

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, is a widely known Bitcoin BTC/USD advocate who routinely uses his social reach and public platforms to promote the leading cryptocurrency.

However, he was not drawn to Bitcoin from the get-go. An intriguing development during his time in the White House impacted his ideas, bringing him closer to the asset.

What happened: Scaramucci served as the White House Communications Director for a brief 11-day stint during Trump's last tenure. About five to six years ago, he had heard about Bitcoin, but back then, he found it nonsensical, according to a Fortune report that cited his statement at the Abundance360 summit earlier in March.

Scaramucci remembered that the then-Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and a couple of officials from the Federal Reserve had come to discuss Bitcoin and blockchain technology at the Oval Office.

While he was fired from service a few days later, he became fascinated by Bitcoin and began extensive research into the cryptocurrency. He soon began investing in Bitcoin via his hedge fund and revealed at the summit that Bitcoin accounted for over 70% of his portfolio.

The conviction is so strong that Scaramucci even wrote a book about Bitcoin called “The Little Book of Bitcoin," a guide to understanding the financial implications of digital asset technology.

He has previously dubbed Bitcoin a "digital store of value" and predicted it could surge to $150,000 if the regulatory issues are solved.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $94,806.22, down 0.21% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

