Why Is Gold Outperforming Bitcoin?

Bitcoin BTC/USD and gold are parting ways in 2025, with the two assets following sharply different trajectories amid rising geopolitical tensions and shifting macroeconomic conditions.

What Happened: Gold has surged past $3,160/oz, driven by central bank accumulation, a pivot away from the U.S. dollar, and its enduring reputation as a safe-haven asset.

The metal's stability has become a magnet for investors amid ongoing global instability and fears of a slowdown.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, has faltered.

After briefly climbing above $80,000 earlier this year, it slipped to $77,000 in April, marking its lowest level of 2025 so far.

The digital asset's struggle is largely tied to regulatory headwinds, lack of institutional support, and a persistent correlation with tech stocks, leaving it more exposed to market downturns.

Investors increasingly see gold as a stable inflation hedge, while Bitcoin remains categorized as high-risk and speculative, with 2023 volatility figures showing an annualized rate of 42%.

Also Read: Bitcoin Back Above $80,000: What Does Technical Analysis Say?

Why It Matters: Gold has decoupled from risk assets and continued its climb independently of stock market performance, thriving in periods of inflation and recession fears.

In contrast, Bitcoin is still tied to broader market cycles, underperforming during risk-off phases and showing vulnerability to shifts in tech sentiment and macro data.

In early April, Bitcoin funds recorded $240 million in outflows, a sign of jitters among large investors during uncertain times.

Meanwhile, central banks have stepped up their gold purchases, adding to the metal's resilience and mainstream legitimacy—something Bitcoin has yet to fully achieve.

What's Next: In an X post on April 11, Peter Schiff took aim at Bitcoin's narrative as "digital gold." He noted that 2025's chaotic macro environment should have been Bitcoin's moment to shine, but instead, gold is stealing the spotlight.

Once labelled a "barbaric relic," gold is now soaring as institutions lean in, while Bitcoin is left waiting on potential Fed rate cuts and market recovery for its next move.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock