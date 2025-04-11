Fartcoin Rallies Another 20%, Outshining Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: 'No Real Resistance Left Until All-Time High,' Trader Says

Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD continues to defy skeptics with a sharp move higher, surging another 20% as momentum builds toward a potential all-time high.

What Happened: Prominent trader Unipcs said on Friday that he publicly called and longed the bottom of Fartcoin weeks ago, undeterred by the uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariffs.

As critics urged him to take profits, he held and now sits on nearly $5 million in gains from the trade.

In another post, Unipcs shared his trade, saying, "it's wild how people with shady pump histories criticize me for simply winning in public."

What's Next: Trader Byzantine General says Fartcoin has now cleared its most critical resistance, and "there's not really any resistance left until the all-time high."

Crypto McKenna added, "The U.S. might be heading into a recession, but Fartcoin? It's heading to ATH."

The US is most likely heading into a recession and fartcoin looks like it's about to head to all time highs?



The simulation is optimised for comedy and absurdity. pic.twitter.com/pMQE6wLf9O — McKenna (@Crypto_McKenna) April 10, 2025

Scient predicts any solid 4-hour correction will provide excellent swing trade setups. Altcoin Sherpa agrees, calling dips around $0.75 attractive for entries. "This thing might not pull back at all," he said, noting he’s currently spot riding Fartcoin..

Fartcoin says no pullback, higher.



I think this is a coin to buy the dip on (clearly). $0.75 is a good region to look for. I'm in spot and riding this now pic.twitter.com/II9jQty4kK — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) April 11, 2025

Image: Shutterstock