Fartcoin Rallies Another 20%, Outshining Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: 'No Real Resistance Left Until All-Time High,' Trader Says

Zinger Key Points
- Fartcoin’s explosive rally has netted a trader up to $5 million in under a month.
- Analysts say a clear path to all-time highs may be ahead, with corrections offering prime entries.
- China’s new tariffs just reignited the same market patterns that led to triple- and quadruple-digit wins for Matt Maley. Get the next trade alert free.
Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD continues to defy skeptics with a sharp move higher, surging another 20% as momentum builds toward a potential all-time high.
What Happened: Prominent trader Unipcs said on Friday that he publicly called and longed the bottom of Fartcoin weeks ago, undeterred by the uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariffs.
As critics urged him to take profits, he held and now sits on nearly $5 million in gains from the trade.
In another post, Unipcs shared his trade, saying, "it's wild how people with shady pump histories criticize me for simply winning in public."
Also Read: Millionaire Trader Rakes In $1 Million On The Meme Coin That’s Outpacing Dogecoin, Shiba Inu
What's Next: Trader Byzantine General says Fartcoin has now cleared its most critical resistance, and "there's not really any resistance left until the all-time high."
Crypto McKenna added, "The U.S. might be heading into a recession, but Fartcoin? It's heading to ATH."
Scient predicts any solid 4-hour correction will provide excellent swing trade setups. Altcoin Sherpa agrees, calling dips around $0.75 attractive for entries. "This thing might not pull back at all," he said, noting he’s currently spot riding Fartcoin..
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.