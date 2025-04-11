April 11, 2025 9:56 AM 2 min read

Fartcoin Rallies Another 20%, Outshining Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: 'No Real Resistance Left Until All-Time High,' Trader Says

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD continues to defy skeptics with a sharp move higher, surging another 20% as momentum builds toward a potential all-time high.

What Happened: Prominent trader Unipcs said on Friday that he publicly called and longed the bottom of Fartcoin weeks ago, undeterred by the uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariffs.

As critics urged him to take profits, he held and now sits on nearly $5 million in gains from the trade.

In another post, Unipcs shared his trade, saying, "it's wild how people with shady pump histories criticize me for simply winning in public."

Also Read: Millionaire Trader Rakes In $1 Million On The Meme Coin That’s Outpacing Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

What's Next: Trader Byzantine General says Fartcoin has now cleared its most critical resistance, and "there's not really any resistance left until the all-time high."

Crypto McKenna added, "The U.S. might be heading into a recession, but Fartcoin? It's heading to ATH."

Scient predicts any solid 4-hour correction will provide excellent swing trade setups. Altcoin Sherpa agrees, calling dips around $0.75 attractive for entries. "This thing might not pull back at all," he said, noting he’s currently spot riding Fartcoin..

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesAI GeneratedMemeCoins

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved