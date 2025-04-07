BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Warns 'Many Already Believe The US Is In A Recession'

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warned that financial markets could face an additional 20% decline, but emphasized that the current correction presents a long-term buying opportunity rather than a signal to exit positions.

What Happened: Speaking at the Economic Club of New York on Monday, Fink said the downturn is not indicative of systemic financial risk.

“I see it more as a buying opportunity than a selling opportunity,” Fink said, though he acknowledged the market could still fall further.

His comments come as inflation pressures remain elevated, catching many investors off guard. "Inflation is running hotter than most expect, and many already believe the U.S. is in a recession," he added.

Due to these macroeconomic dynamics, Fink stated he does not expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates in 2025.

This view contrasts with earlier market expectations of a pivot in monetary policy to stimulate growth.

Why It Matters: Fink's remarks follow his recent annual letter to shareholders, where he cautioned that Bitcoin could challenge the U.S. dollar's dominance if investors increasingly view it as a safer store of value.

His concerns reflected growing global interest in decentralized assets amid rising skepticism toward traditional monetary systems.

The backdrop to these comments is ongoing market volatility sparked by President Donald Trump's announcement of sweeping new tariffs.

Since the policy shift, crypto markets have fallen, with Bitcoin BTC/USD down 5% over the last week and 11% over the past month, according to market data.

Equity markets have suffered even more, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq tumbling 13% and 15%, respectively.

