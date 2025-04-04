Bitcoin Holds The Line At $82,000: What Traders See Happening Next

Bitcoin BTC/USD is holding strong despite traditional financial markets trending down, though not all traders are convinced this strength will persist.

What Happened: Crypto Bully notes Bitcoin has traded in the same range for over three weeks, offering profitable short-term plays.

Despite no major long liquidations at range lows, persistent spot selling suggests a potential breakdown may be on the table.

Crypto trader Niels highlights that while the NASDAQ plunged 5.5% in a day, the worst performance since 2020 and erasing $2.85 trillion in value, Bitcoin closed the day up.

He says due to the highly volatile and liquid nature of Bitcoin, it tends to bottom before traditional markets, a trend he sees playing out again.

What's Next: More Crypto Online points to BTC bouncing off key $79,000–$81,000 support, aligning with a technical corrective move.

The critical resistance to break is between $84,860 and $86,960—if BTC clears this zone, bulls could target the mid-$90,000s.

On the downside, support at $81,250 needs to hold, losing it could send BTC down to $75,000.

The trader predicts today's price reaction will be pivotal in determining whether this is a breakout or a fakeout.

