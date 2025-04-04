Bitcoin Holds The Line At $82,000: What Traders See Happening Next

Zinger Key Points
- Traders eye a range breakdown toward $79,000, citing a lack of long liquidations at current lows.
- Bitcoin’s resilience amid a $2.85 trillion stock market wipeout could signal a bottom.
- In a market dominated by tariff tensions, geopolitical surprises, and Fed uncertainty, Matt Maley's technical approach delivers clear entry/exit points for consistent income potential. Try it free for 7 days
Bitcoin BTC/USD is holding strong despite traditional financial markets trending down, though not all traders are convinced this strength will persist.
What Happened: Crypto Bully notes Bitcoin has traded in the same range for over three weeks, offering profitable short-term plays.
Despite no major long liquidations at range lows, persistent spot selling suggests a potential breakdown may be on the table.
Crypto trader Niels highlights that while the NASDAQ plunged 5.5% in a day, the worst performance since 2020 and erasing $2.85 trillion in value, Bitcoin closed the day up.
He says due to the highly volatile and liquid nature of Bitcoin, it tends to bottom before traditional markets, a trend he sees playing out again.
Also Read: Are Bitcoin And The S&P 500 Heading For A Death Cross?
What's Next: More Crypto Online points to BTC bouncing off key $79,000–$81,000 support, aligning with a technical corrective move.
The critical resistance to break is between $84,860 and $86,960—if BTC clears this zone, bulls could target the mid-$90,000s.
On the downside, support at $81,250 needs to hold, losing it could send BTC down to $75,000.
The trader predicts today's price reaction will be pivotal in determining whether this is a breakout or a fakeout.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.