Fartcoin Leaves Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In The Dust With 19% Rally: 'The Strongest Beta To Bitcoin,' Trader Says

Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD is up 19% on the day, with traders pointing out that the popular meme coin is acting as a high-beta play on Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency Price 24-Hour Trend Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD $0.52 +19% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1736 +3.8% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001293 +3.2%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader CRG noted that Fartcoin's chart is showing strength.

Crypto trader Altcoin Sherpa pointed out a higher-low formation on the 4-hour chart, although the daily chart still "looks pretty ugly."

He also believes that if the market turns bullish, Fartcoin will remain the “strongest beta” relative to Bitcoin.

If BTC moves 2% higher, Fartcoin will rally 5%-20%, the trader predicts.

Another trader sees the $0.55-$0.58 range as the breakout level—if Fartcoin clears it, "the real fun begins."

One pseudonymous trader shared a cautionary tale, revealing losses exceeding $3 million from attempting to buy dips in Fartcoin and other meme coins.

He admitted that despite leveraging $35,000 to recover, the market's manipulative nature led to further losses, ultimately wiping out everything he had built over 1.5 years in just three months.

He emphasized that success in crypto isn't just about skill—it requires size, insider knowledge and patience.

Statistics: Stalkchain data shows Fartcoin as the most purchased token by smart money in the last 24 hours. Fartcoin ranked 5th in meme coin trading volume with $184.6 million, signaling strong trader interest.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock