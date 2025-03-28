March 28, 2025 4:38 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Plunge As Inflation Fears Pick Up Again

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets have plummeted on Friday, following renewed inflation fears.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$83,620.45-4.3%
Ethereum ETH/USD$1,879.34-6.7%
Solana SOL/USD$129.23-7.1%
XRP XRP/USD$2.17-7.4%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1798-6.3%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001320-6.6%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 4.9%. Daily active addresses are up by 2.6%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 9,796 to 8,936 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 61.5%.
  • Coinglass data reports 149,848 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $443.51 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Curve DAO Token CRYPTO: CRV)$0.5075-13.1%
Sonic (CRYPTO: S)$0.5349-12.1%
Bonk BONK/USD$0.00001209-12.5%

Trader Notes: Bitcoin investor Ted Pillows highlights a bullish falling wedge on BTC's chart, though he warns of a potential dip to $74,000 before any rebound. He believes a weekly close above $89,000 would confirm a bullish breakout.

Altcoin Sherpa notes that Bitcoin compression at current levels could lead to either massive gains or steep losses. Historically, a big BTC move in either direction tends to drag altcoins up or down by 20%, making the upcoming price action “interesting.”

Roman Trading warns that Bitcoin is undergoing a bearish breakdown and retest. He reiterates that recent price action has been bearish, not bullish, and targets $70,000 as a key level for a potential long position.

More Crypto Online describes Bitcoin’s price action as “still quiet”, noting that a clear bottom won't be in place unless BTC reclaims $85,640. He expects further downside over the weekend, potentially forming a wave 4 drift lower.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$84003.33-3.68%
Overview
BONK/USD Logo
$BONKBonk
$0.000012-11.2%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1794-5.79%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$1887.28-5.79%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000013-6.27%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$129.90-6.14%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.19-6.43%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesExpert IdeasStories That Matter

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved