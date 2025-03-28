Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Plunge As Inflation Fears Pick Up Again

Cryptocurrency markets have plummeted on Friday, following renewed inflation fears.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $83,620.45 -4.3% Ethereum ETH/USD $1,879.34 -6.7% Solana SOL/USD $129.23 -7.1% XRP XRP/USD $2.17 -7.4% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1798 -6.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001320 -6.6%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 4.9%. Daily active addresses are up by 2.6%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 9,796 to 8,936 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 61.5%.

Coinglass data reports 149,848 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $443.51 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Curve DAO Token CRYPTO: CRV) $0.5075 -13.1% Sonic (CRYPTO: S) $0.5349 -12.1% Bonk BONK/USD $0.00001209 -12.5%

Trader Notes: Bitcoin investor Ted Pillows highlights a bullish falling wedge on BTC's chart, though he warns of a potential dip to $74,000 before any rebound. He believes a weekly close above $89,000 would confirm a bullish breakout.

Altcoin Sherpa notes that Bitcoin compression at current levels could lead to either massive gains or steep losses. Historically, a big BTC move in either direction tends to drag altcoins up or down by 20%, making the upcoming price action “interesting.”

This type of $BTC compression usually leads to either riches or ruin. Big move in either direction sends shitcoins + or – 20% either way. Going to be interesting to see this in the coming days… pic.twitter.com/LPhN8ncAag — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) March 27, 2025

Roman Trading warns that Bitcoin is undergoing a bearish breakdown and retest. He reiterates that recent price action has been bearish, not bullish, and targets $70,000 as a key level for a potential long position.

More Crypto Online describes Bitcoin’s price action as “still quiet”, noting that a clear bottom won't be in place unless BTC reclaims $85,640. He expects further downside over the weekend, potentially forming a wave 4 drift lower.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock