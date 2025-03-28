Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Plunge As Inflation Fears Pick Up Again

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 4.1% down to $2.7 trillion.
- One trader sees Bitcoin's bearish breakdown and retest underway, another trader marks a weekly close above $89,000 for a rally.
Cryptocurrency markets have plummeted on Friday, following renewed inflation fears.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$83,620.45
|-4.3%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$1,879.34
|-6.7%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$129.23
|-7.1%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.17
|-7.4%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1798
|-6.3%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001320
|-6.6%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 4.9%. Daily active addresses are up by 2.6%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 9,796 to 8,936 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 61.5%.
- Coinglass data reports 149,848 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $443.51 million.
Notable Developments:
- Trump’s SEC Pick Paul Atkins Says His ‘Top Priority’ Will Be ‘Rational’ Crypto Regulations, Marking Shift From Gary Gensler’s Approach
- Galaxy Digital To Pay $200 Million In Terra-LUNA Settlement With New York Attorney General
- Bitcoin Options Worth Over $12 Billion Set To Expire On Friday: Market Volatility Looming Large?
- Kazakhstan Lawmaker Calls on Gov’t to Create a ‘National Crypto Bank’
- Japanese Game Developer Gumi to Hold $106k BTC Lottery for Shareholders
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Curve DAO Token CRYPTO: CRV)
|$0.5075
|-13.1%
|Sonic (CRYPTO: S)
|$0.5349
|-12.1%
|Bonk BONK/USD
|$0.00001209
|-12.5%
Trader Notes: Bitcoin investor Ted Pillows highlights a bullish falling wedge on BTC's chart, though he warns of a potential dip to $74,000 before any rebound. He believes a weekly close above $89,000 would confirm a bullish breakout.
Altcoin Sherpa notes that Bitcoin compression at current levels could lead to either massive gains or steep losses. Historically, a big BTC move in either direction tends to drag altcoins up or down by 20%, making the upcoming price action “interesting.”
Roman Trading warns that Bitcoin is undergoing a bearish breakdown and retest. He reiterates that recent price action has been bearish, not bullish, and targets $70,000 as a key level for a potential long position.
More Crypto Online describes Bitcoin’s price action as “still quiet”, noting that a clear bottom won't be in place unless BTC reclaims $85,640. He expects further downside over the weekend, potentially forming a wave 4 drift lower.
