Trump Endorses Pro-Bitcoin Senator Cynthia Lummis For Re-Election, Says She Is Working To Make US The Crypto Capital

President Donald Trump endorsed Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) in her reelection bid on Wednesday, praising her efforts to position the U.S. as the global hub for cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Trump took to his Truth Social account to express his support for Lummis, known for her strong advocacy for digital assets, especially Bitcoin BTC/USD.

The president commended Lummis for her work as Chair of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets, adding that she is working closely with him to make the U.S. the world’s “crypto capital.”

“Senator Cynthia Lummis has my complete and total endorsement for re-election—SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN,” Trump said.

Lummis defeated Democratic rival Merav Ben-David to win the Wyoming Senate election in 2020. She’s gearing up for a reelection bid in 2026.

Why It Matters: The endorsement comes at a time when Lummis is pushing for clear regulatory frameworks for digital assets and the establishment of a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin reserve—an idea that Trump has already given executive approval to.

Lummis has been a staunch supporter of Bitcoin and proposed legislation called the BITCOIN Act, advocating the purchase of 1 million Bitcoins over five years by the Treasury Department.

Lummis, known as the “Crypto Senator,” was appointed as Chair of the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets earlier this year.

