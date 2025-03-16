Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Soars, Removing 505 Million Tokens From Circulation

Zinger Key Points
- Shiba Inu's burn rate catapults with over half a billion tokens wiped out in a flash.
- Shibarium's transaction surge indicates a bustling activity, raising questions on SHIB's market direction.
- Our government trade tracker caught Pelosi’s 169% AI winner. Discover how to track all 535 Congress member stock trades today.
The burn rate of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has skyrocketed by over 62,000%, resulting in the removal of 505 million SHIB tokens from circulation within a single day.
What Happened: The burn rate of Shiba Inu surged by an astounding 62,000%, leading to the permanent removal of 505.6 million SHIB from circulation. A single transaction was responsible for the burn of 459.3 million SHIB, leading to speculation about its potential effect on SHIB’s price action.
Shibarium, the Layer-2 blockchain of Shiba Inu, saw a significant rise in daily transactions, from 69,800 on March 12 to 1.46 million on March 13. According to data from IntoTheBlock, large SHIB transactions increased by 64%, while daily active addresses grew by 1.1%.
On-chain data shows that 104.14 trillion SHIB ($1.27 billion) is now “in the money”, indicating profitable investments for many. However, a staggering 846.99 trillion SHIB remains "out of the money," signifying losses for a large number of holders.
Also Read: Shiba Inu Coin Burns Over 58 Million Tokens As Weekly Price Increases
As of the time of reporting, SHIB is trading at $0.00001215, with a market cap of $7.16 billion and a 24-hour trading volume exceeding $200 million.
The development team of Shiba Inu is also expanding its ecosystem, with the marketing lead announcing Shib OS, a decentralized governance platform, on March 13.
Why It Matters: The sudden surge in Shiba Inu’s burn rate and the removal of a significant number of tokens from circulation could potentially impact the token’s price.
The increase in daily transactions on Shibarium and the growth in daily active addresses indicate a heightened activity around SHIB. However, with a large amount of SHIB still "out of the money," the future price action of SHIB remains uncertain.
Read Next
Shiba Inu Burns Skyrocket by 300% Amid Calls for Larger Burns From SHIB Army
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.