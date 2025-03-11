'I Lost Everything'—Trader Turns 0 Into $5 Million, Loses It All With Meme Coins That Were Supposed To Become The Next Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Zinger Key Points
- A trader lost his entire fortune for the second time, reinvesting profits into meme coins like Popcat, Gigachad and others.
- Crypto trader Ansem emphasizes the importance of automated profit-taking and strict risk management to avoid total wipeouts.
An unlucky trader shared his story of turning nothing into $5 million over the course of the crypto bull run, only to lose it all again with meme coins.
What Happened: Pseudonymous trader 0xforeverblind, shared his devastating losses on X on Tuesday, revealing that he had gone through two crypto cycles—both times losing everything.
Despite making over $5 million, he kept buying dips in meme coins like Popcat POPCAT/USD, Gigachad GIGA/USD, Mumu The Bull MUMU/USD and Retardio RETARDIO/USD, which later collapsed by 90-95%.
Over the past month, Popcat and Gigachad have plummeted 46% and 71%, reflecting the broader crypto market downturn.
Meme coin giants like Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, and Pepe PEPE/USD have fared slightly better, falling around 26-37%.
The trader panic sold at the bottom, attempted leverage trading, made $65,000, but repeated the cycle—now facing liquidation.
He admitted, "And after this, I will be at zero," adding that he feels emotionally drained and unsure if he has the energy to start over.
What's Next: Veteran crypto trader Ansem weighed in, stressing the need for a disciplined approach.
He suggests adopting automated profit setting predefined levels to take partial profits and avoid emotional decision-making.
Ansem also nudged the trader to have a trusted friend who knows your portfolio swings and is pre-authorized to call you out when greed kicks in.
Strict risk management by maintaining a portion of the portfolio with hard stop-loss parameters—if it draws down X% from peak, automatically convert to cash.
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
