Peter Schiff Establishes Personal 'Strategic Bitcoin Reserve,' Vows Not To Sell: 'Going Down With The Ship So Others Never Get On Board'

In an effort to mock President Donald Trump’s declaration, renowned economist Peter Schiff declared his own Strategic Bitcoin BTC/USD Reserve on Friday, promising not to sell any of it.
What Happened: Schiff took to X to explain the structure of the reserve.
“Just like the U.S. government, I’m developing a budget-neutral strategy for acquiring my Bitcoin at no incremental cost,” Schiff said, taunting the Trump administration’s plan for acquiring more BTC.
Schiff also posted the address of the so-called reserve and invited contributions from his followers.
Schiff clarified that none of the Bitcoins in the reserve will be sold, similar to the structure of the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.
“It will show why a Bitcoin reserve is a bad idea. I’m going down with the ship, so others never get on board,” he added.
According to on-chain data, the address had zero Bitcoin balance as of this writing, with the entirety of the received stash worth $4,452.17 transferred to a different address.
Why It Matters: Schiff’s announcement follows his recent criticism of the U.S. government’s decision to create a Bitcoin strategic reserve. He argued that such investments are a waste of resources and divert capital from real wealth creation.
A long-standing critic of a national Bitcoin stockpile, Schiff has argued that such a move would accelerate the U.S. dollar’s demise.
These developments come amid a sharp drop in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin tumbled to $80,000 Sunday evening due to concerns around Trump’s trade policies, sparking a ripple effect across the broader industry.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $81,855.92, down 4.94% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
