Fartcoin Surges 16% In A Day, Outpacing Dogecoin, Shiba Inu As Trump Crypto Summit Anticipation Builds

- Fartcoin tops the meme coin gainer list with a 16% rally and ranks fifth in trading volume.
- Prominent crypto trader opens a sizeable position in Fartcoin, calling it a high-risk, high-reward play.
Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD, one of Solana's SOL/USD leading meme coins, is making waves with a 16% single-day gain. As excitement builds for the upcoming crypto summit, traders speculate that the meme coin market could see another explosive run.
What Happened: Prominent trader Unipcs pointed out that Fartcoin is still down 92% from its $2.7 billion all-time high last month but maintains strong mindshare in the meme coin space.
Seeing this as a high-risk/high-reward opportunity, he has taken a sizeable low-leverage position in anticipation of a bull run.
Altcoin Sherpa echoed the same view, stating that mindshare is crucial for meme coins. If Fartcoin holds its current range and consolidates, it could set up for another leg higher.
Cold Blooded Shiller noted that a confirmed 12-hour bullish divergence could trigger a strong bounce, while crypto trader Doc took it a step further, calling Fartcoin a leveraged play for the entire bull cycle, declaring: “Being a bull = believing in Fartcoin.”
In an X post on Wednesday, ElonMoney cited Nansen data, showing that Fartcoin received the highest net inflow from smart money in the past 24 hours.
What's Next: According to CoinGecko, Fartcoin now leads all meme coins with 16.3% daily gains, and ranks fifth in trading volume at $194.9 million, signaling growing interest.
Trump's recent announcement of a U.S. crypto reserve, which includes Solana alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Cardano, could further drive demand for Solana-based meme coins like Fartcoin.
Image: Shutterstock
