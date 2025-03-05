Trump's XRP, Cardano Inclusion In Crypto Reserve Proposal Could Be Result Of 'Businessman' Instincts, MEXC's Tracy Jin Says

Tracy Jin, Chief Operating Officer of cryptocurrency exchange MEXC, on Wednesday attributed President Donald Trump's decision to include Cardano ADA/USD and Ripple‘s XRP/USD in the U.S. strategic crypto reserve to his businessman instincts, despite market skepticism and a subsequent Bitcoin BTC/USD price retreat.

What Happened: Unveiled on Sunday, the reserve—set to include Bitcoin, Ethereum ETH/USD, Solana SOL/USD, XRP, and Cardano—triggered a swift market reaction, with Bitcoin climbing from $85,000 to $95,000 before relinquishing all gains by Monday.

Jin pointed to Trump's business acumen as the rationale behind the unexpected inclusion of ADA and XRP alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

"I think because Trump is a businessman," she said when asked why these lesser-established tokens were selected. "I think he must have a backhand logic, have some strategy to support these coins. Maybe the price is very low right now, maybe the cost is not very high."

She suggested that Trump's approach might hinge on cost-efficiency or strategic positioning, though she admitted personal surprise at the choices, favoring Solana's robust ecosystem over ADA and XRP.

Why It Matters: The market's reaction to the reserve news has been turbulent.

Bitcoin's rally proved short-lived, a drop Jin tied to macroeconomic pressures rather than the reserve's composition alone.

“The fall was due to part of the uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade tariffs on a number of countries, including Mexico, Canada, and China,” she said.

She also noted that weak macroeconomic data—including the ISM Manufacturing Index missing expectations—added to investor concerns, leading to sell-offs in both traditional markets and cryptocurrencies.

Tech-heavy indices like the Nasdaq mirrored this decline, amplifying investor panic in riskier assets.

Jin remained cautiously optimistic about Trump's broader impact on crypto, contingent on clarity from the upcoming White House Crypto Summit on Mar. 7.

She highlighted the event's potential to solidify the reserve plan, stating, "If Trump announces that reserve statement has been confirmed, I think it's very good for the crypto industry."

