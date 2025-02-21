Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin See Friday Blues After Massive $1.4 Billion Bybit Hack

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 2.6% lower to $3.2 trillion.
- One trader says February looks good for a strong end, another trader marks a key invalidation level at $93,450.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Friday after a $1.4 billion hack on Bybit dragged down the market.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$95,385.38
|-3.1%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,634.96
|-4.3%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$168.78
|-3.5%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.52
|-6.9%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2400
|-5.6%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001494
|-4%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 12.3% and daily active addresses growing by 4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 9,587 to 9,988 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 105.3%.
- Coinglass data reports 188,950 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $551.47 million.
Notable Developments:
- Bybit Founder Confirms $1.4 Billion Ethereum Hack, Blames ‘Masked’ Transaction
- Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says SEC Has Agreed To End ‘Bogus’ Enforcement Case Without Penalties
- Coinbase Shares Rise As SEC Moves To Drop Lawsuit: What’s Going On?
- Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Is Economic Armor’, Calls On US To Accumulate BTC
- New FBI Director Kash Patel Holds Over $100,000 In Bitcoin ETFs, Has Significant Exposure To BTC Miner Core Scientific
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Story IP/USD
|$4.51
|+17.8%
|Jito JTO/USD
|$3.04
|+11.7%
|Bitget Token BGB/USD
|$4.67
|+3%
Trader Notes: More Crypto Online noted that Bitcoin has confirmed a local top, aligning with broader market trends. The price failed to sustain above the Feb. 14 high. For a bullish continuation, it should hold above $94,645 in this potential wave 2. The key invalidation level is $93,450.
Crypto trader CJ explained Bitcoin has tagged last week’s high and low. It provided clean trades on both sides of the range. The trader awaits to see if mid-range demand holds. Ideally, BTC ranges through the weekend.
Crypto trader Jelle reaffirmed his expectations and predicts that market looks good for a strong end to the month.
