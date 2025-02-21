Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin See Friday Blues After Massive $1.4 Billion Bybit Hack

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower on Friday after a $1.4 billion hack on Bybit dragged down the market.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $95,385.38 -3.1% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,634.96 -4.3% Solana SOL/USD $168.78 -3.5% XRP XRP/USD $2.52 -6.9% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2400 -5.6% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001494 -4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 12.3% and daily active addresses growing by 4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 9,587 to 9,988 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 105.3%.

Coinglass data reports 188,950 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $551.47 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Story IP/USD $4.51 +17.8% Jito JTO/USD $3.04 +11.7% Bitget Token BGB/USD $4.67 +3%

Trader Notes: More Crypto Online noted that Bitcoin has confirmed a local top, aligning with broader market trends. The price failed to sustain above the Feb. 14 high. For a bullish continuation, it should hold above $94,645 in this potential wave 2. The key invalidation level is $93,450.

Crypto trader CJ explained Bitcoin has tagged last week’s high and low. It provided clean trades on both sides of the range. The trader awaits to see if mid-range demand holds. Ideally, BTC ranges through the weekend.

Crypto trader Jelle reaffirmed his expectations and predicts that market looks good for a strong end to the month.

