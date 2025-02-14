Millionaire Trader Says Dogecoin, Bonk, Trump Memes Have Bottomed

Zinger Key Points
- Crypto trader Unipcs notes that most meme coins are down 70-90% from their peaks but sees catalysts aligning for a major rebound.
- DOGE, BONK, FLOKI and POPCAT are among the standout meme coins with high potential.
Prominent trader Unipcs believes meme coins have a history of explosive comebacks when least expected, suggesting a meme coin comeback could be around the corner.
What Happened: The trader argued in a post on X on Friday that the risk/reward (R/R) ratio favors longs, as the biggest meme coins have already corrected 70-90% from their peaks just months ago.
He believes the key catalysts include the SEC acknowledging a Dogecoin ETF filing, which could spark a massive move in DOGE and provide tailwinds for other meme coins.
Potential approval of Ethereum staking ETFs could signal broader market bullishness, boosting altcoins and meme coins alike.
In another tweet, Unipcs highlights that only DOGE, TRUMP and BONK have ETF filings, suggesting an approval of a TRUMP ETF could pave the way for others for follow.
Compared to DOGE and TRUMP, BONK has a much smaller market cap, meaning it requires significantly less ETF capital to rally. Unipcs sees being underexposed to BONK as a major missed opportunity.
What's Next: Unipcs highlighted the top meme coin plays for the season: Dogecoin and Bonk.
While there are no guarantees, the alignment of catalysts suggests meme coins could be at or near their bottom, positioning them for significant upside.
The trader also sees Floki launching an ETP on Europe's third-largest stock exchange as a catalyst to be included in top picks. His other choices are:
- Popcat POPCAT/USD – Oversold but up nearly 2x since bottom call; now listed on Coinbase.
- Simon's CAT CAT/USD – The only cat-themed coin on Binance; likely to be the leader when cat coins pump.
- Bongo Cat BONGO/USD – An undervalued, oversold low-cap POPCAT beta play.
- Dogwifhat WIF/USD – Has been beaten down but showing signs of reversal.
