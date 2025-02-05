TRUMP Meme Coin Jumps 4.27%, Outpaces Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin, But It's Still No Where Near January Highs

The Official TRUMP (TRUMP) coin has surged 4.27% in the last 24 hours, reaching $18.50, with a market cap of $3.7 billion. Despite this short-term rally, TRUMP remains down 75.36% from its all-time high of $75.35 set on Jan. 19.

What Happened: This dramatic drop follows a volatile market phase, where it lost 42% of its value in the last week.

The meme coin, originally launched by CIC Digital, a group linked to President Donald Trump's campaign, reached an astonishing market cap of nearly $75 billion within days of its launch.

However, its meteoric rise has been matched by sharp declines, as investors face uncertainty amid broader market conditions and recent tariff announcements by Trump.

Despite the volatility, TRUMP has still managed to maintain its position as one of the top meme coins, even after falling from 14th to 32nd in market cap rankings, according to CoinMarketCap.

At the time of writing, TRUMP was the second-best performing coin behind FTX Token (FTT), according to data from CoinMarketCap. TRUMP outpaced Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and meme-king Dogecoin DOGE/USD over a 24-hour period.

Why It Matters: The coin has also started to see real-world use cases, with online merchants and travel websites like Travala accepting TRUMP as payment through Solana Pay.

The involvement of insiders linked to CIC Digital, who control a large portion of the coin's supply, has raised concerns over potential market manipulation and its impact on price stability.

Price Action: The Official TRUMP coin is currently priced at $18.50, up 4.09% in the last 24 hours. It has experienced a significant 171.24% increase since its inception, according to CoinMarketCap.

