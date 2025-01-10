XRP Price Up 2%, Has 'Incredible Stuff Coming Out,' Advocate Touts

XRP XRP/USD is gaining traction, with an increase in wallet holders and a potential bullish breakout, reflecting renewed investor confidence in the altcoin.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend XRP XRP/USD $2.34 $134.7 billion +1.9% -5.3% Bitcoin BTC/USD $95,018.38 $1.88 trillion +2.3% -3.8% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,285.69 $395.8 billion +1% -9.3%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Mayne highlighted XRP's chart as one of the most promising among major cryptocurrencies.

$XRP



Assuming we don't completely die, XRP is one of the better looking charts. pic.twitter.com/6aY6IRuTUd — Mayne (@Tradermayne) January 10, 2025

Similarly, trader Javon Marks noted XRP is mirroring patterns seen during its 2017 rally.

Marks predicts a potential price surge to $20, representing a 720% increase from current levels.

Statistics: Santiment data indicates mixed investor sentiment in early 2025, with whale activity fluctuating across top cryptocurrencies.

XRP wallet holders increased by 1% since the start of the year, outpacing Ethereum (+0.5%), Cardano (+0.1%), and Chainlink (-0.5%).

Data shows that the crypto whale activity has been volatile in early 2025, reflecting mixed sentiment among investors.

Rising wallet counts suggest long-term confidence, while drops may signal Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt (FUD), potentially creating contrarian buying opportunities.

Bitcoin and Ethereum has added 102,000 and 645,000 wallets, while XRP wallets increased by 58,000.

IntoTheBlock data shows XRP's large transaction volume rose by 12.6%, while daily active addresses increased by 2.2% in a single day.

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez reported that whales purchased 1 billion XRP in just 48 hours.

Whales bought roughly 1 billion $XRP in the last 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/XUlibpXkz5 — Ali (@ali_charts) January 10, 2025

Community News: David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group, highlighted XRP's historical significance as the second-largest cryptocurrency, in an interview on Fox Business on Monday.

He expressed optimism about Ripple's future, stating, "There's some incredible stuff coming out."

XRP advocate John Deaton on Friday urged SEC Chair Gary Gensler to release the Hinman Documents, alleging potential conflicts of interest tied to Ethereum's 2018 regulatory clearance.

Deaton emphasized there are just nine days left for Gensler to address these concerns before the end of his stint as SEC Chair.

