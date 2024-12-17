'Bitcoin President' Nayib Bukele Sends 'Greetings' To French Member Of EU Parliament Calling For A European Bitcoin Reserve

Sarah Knafo, a French member of the European Parliament, has caught the attention of the Bitcoin BTC/USD community with her appeal to the European Union to reject a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in favor of Bitcoin.

What Happened: Knafo called in her speech on Tuesday on the EU to implement a strategic Bitcoin reserve as a decentralized safeguard against inflation and centralized control.

"It's time for our states to invest in Bitcoin, build up national strategic reserves," Knafo said, emphasizing the need for European nations to invest in Bitcoin and develop mining infrastructure, leveraging France's nuclear energy capacity.

She criticized the European Central Bank’s “totalitarian temptations” and slammed Europe's focus on regulation, taxation and stifling innovation in the crypto sector

El Salvador’s pro-Bitcoin President Nayib Bukele reacted on Knafo's speech sending her "greetings" from across the Atlantic.

Greetings from across the Atlantic 🇸🇻🇫🇷🇪🇺pic.twitter.com/pcPgr4iJIn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) December 17, 2024

Knafo further warned against a dystopian future where central banks could exert control over individuals by restricting banking access or monitoring transactions.

She urged lawmakers to prioritize financial freedom over centralized digital currencies, which she sees as tools for government overreach.

Why It Matters: Knfo’s comments echo an increasing recognition of Bitcoin as a vehicle for institutional investments.

For instance, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has likened Bitcoin to "digital gold."

The ECB has been exploring a digital euro since 2020, with plans to decide on its implementation by October 2025.

However, concerns about privacy, economic risks and threats to private payment firms remain unresolved.

