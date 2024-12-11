Thai Banks Kasikornbank And SCBX Lead Stablecoin Push To Revolutionize Cross-Border Remittances Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

Kasikornbank KPCPY and SCBX, two of Thailand’s largest banks, are diving into stablecoin-powered remittance services to enhance cross-border transactions.

Kasikornbank recently partnered with Japan's G.U. Group to explore stablecoin solutions for remittances between the two countries, capitalizing on the high number of Japanese businesses operating in Thailand, reported Nikkei on Wednesday.

SCBX introduced Thailand’s first international stablecoin remittance platform, enabling 24/7 transactions with reduced fees. With a robust mobile payment infrastructure and a significant migrant workforce, Thailand is poised for stablecoin adoption.

However, questions about regulation and stability loom over this shift in financial technology.

Image via Shutterstock

