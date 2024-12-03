Dogecoin, D.O.G.E In The Limelight As Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy To Address Congress Members On Thursday

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are to address the members of U.S. Congress on Thursday with regards to their plans for the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E), drawing the attention of the crypto community to Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

What Happened: Crypto trader Bluntz encouraged his followers to get positioned in "either DOGE", referring to Dogecoin and the D.O.G.E. meme coin on Ethereum ETH/USD ahead of Thursday’s discussion, hinting at the potential for significant price action following the event.

youre going to want be positioned in either of the $doge's by dec 5th imo, will circle back to this later https://t.co/Ec3ajjZeKW — Bluntz (@Bluntz_Capital) December 3, 2024

The D.O.G.E community anticipates this event to be a decisive moment, with implications for taxpayers and government efficiency.

The discussion could potentially highlight divisions between those advocating for taxpayers' interests and those defending bureaucratic traditions.

The crypto community is buzzing with bullish speculation for the meme coins:

Influential trader Unipcs sees catalysts for DOGE aligning, driven by the D.O.G.E narrative. He predicts the eventual surge will seem inevitable in hindsight.

Why It Matters: The upcoming discussion could serve as a major catalyst for both Dogecoin and D.O.G.E prices. In the past month, D.O.G.E has rallied 682.3%, outperforming Dogecoin's 182.9%, fueled by optimism surrounding Donald Trump's electoral prospects and their potential impact on the meme coins.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Department Of Government Efficiency (CRYPTO: D.O.G.E) $0.3082 $301.8 million +15% +43.5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.4084 $60 billion -3% +8.4%

Despite the bullish sentiment, Elon Musk recently hinted at uncertainty by reacting to Ramaswamy's tweet, stating that "D.O.G.E will delete itself."

The final step of @DOGE is to delete itself https://t.co/ZCj2NvHm1U — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2024

