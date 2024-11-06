Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse Proposes Crypto Blueprint For Trump's First 100 Days: 'Fire Gensler. Day 1, No Delays'

Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse outlined a cryptocurrency-focused agenda for President-elect Donald Trump, suggesting key changes to the SEC and pushing for clarity on Ethereum’s ETH/USD status.

What Happened: Garlinghouse congratulated Trump on the presidential victory and proposed a series of actions for his first 100 days in office.

Ripple’s top executive called for the dismissal of the current SEC head Gary Gensler, suggesting that former CFTC head Chris Giancarlo, former Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks, or former SEC commissioner Daniel Gallagher could be suitable replacements.

Garlinghouse also urged Trump to advance the digital asset market structure bill in the Senate by getting both Republicans and Democrats on the same side. Lastly, he sought clarity from the administration on whether Ethereum is considered a security.

.@realDonaldTrump, Congratulations!



Some fodder for your first 100-day checklist to get things moving:

– Fire Gensler. Day 1, no delays.

– In his place, appoint Giancarlo, Brooks, or Gallagher – they'd be massive upgrades in rebuilding the rule of law (and reputation) at the… — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) November 6, 2024

Why It Matters: Garlinghouse’s suggestions reflect his ongoing efforts to promote pro-cryptocurrency policies.

He previously emphasized the importance of bipartisan support for cryptocurrency and backed Ripple executives who donated to candidates they thought were good for the industry, regardless of the politics.

Interestingly, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen endorsed Kamala Harris leading up to the elections, while legal head Stuart Alderoty made donations to Trump-supporting groups.

Ripple was locked in a nearly four-year-long legal battle with the SEC over the status of XRP XRP/USD, a payment-focused cryptocurrency at the center of Ripple’s operations.

Price Action: At the time of writing, XRP was exchanging hands at $0.5448, up 4.93% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

