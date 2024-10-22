Amid Ripple Co-Founder's Donation To Kamala Harris, Here's What Elon Musk Said About XRP Ledger In His Recent Townhall

Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned Ripple’s XRP/USD ledger in a recent town hall event. This comes amid controversies surrounding co-founder’s political donations and SEC scrutiny.

What Happened: An X account “Good Morning Crypto” shared a video snippet on Tuesday highlighting a recent interaction involving Musk. During a town hall in Pittsburgh, Musk was asked about the potential integration of the XRP Ledger into future financial institutions.

Musk’s comments, while neutral, suggested a broader perspective on the potential of blockchain technology.

Musk clarified, “I do think that cryptocurrency is an interesting and valuable bullwork against a centralized control. This is definitely not an endorsement or lack of endorsement for XRP, but I do think crypto by its very nature helps with individual freedom.”

It is noteworthy that Musk has often promoted XRP’s peer Dogecoin DOGE/USD on various occasions.

Meanwhile, Ripple Labs Inc., CEO Brad Garlinghouse reposted the same video and commented, “Voters care about crypto – they care about XRP – it’s not a niche issue. They want real policies that drive innovation and create jobs. Candidates that ignore crypto and blockchain risk a serious loss in support from a growing, informed voter base.”

Why It Matters: Recently, Ripple’s co-founder Chris Larsen donated $10 million in XRP to Vice President Kamala Harris‘ campaign. Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple Labs, defended the donation and emphasized the importance of supporting candidates with pro-crypto policies, highlighting the need for bipartisan support in the industry.

The election, featuring Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, presents a unique scenario for the cryptocurrency market. Analysts from Bernstein suggest that a Trump victory could propel Bitcoin BTC/USD to new highs, potentially reaching $80,000 to $90,000. Conversely, a Harris win might lead to a decline in Bitcoin's value.

The conversation also comes at a time when XRP is facing regulatory challenges due to an ongoing SEC appeal.

Price Action: At the time of writing on Tuesday, XRP was down by 2.29%, as per Benzinga Pro.

