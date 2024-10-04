How To Successfully Trade Bitcoin's 'Bullish' Q4: 'Think In Terms Of Probabilities,' Trader Says

Successful Bitcoin BTC/USD trading is not about being bullish or bearish, but rather about understanding the probabilities of market movements, according to a prominent crypto trader.
What Happened: Pseudonymous trader CJ outlined in a detailed social media post that he anticipates Q4 to be largely bullish, despite the current downward trend.
The trader pointed out that the market is simply navigating a dip before an expected upside break, saying, "Forget bullish/bearish. Think in terms of probabilities."
He identified the July range as a bullish range but noted that the market was consolidating below a set of equal highs on the premium side of the range.
In July, Bitcoin prices hovered around the $68,000 mark and for a majority portion of the trade remained at higher levels.
Also Read: Bitcoin ‘Not A Safe Haven’ But Rising Trump Odds Could Fuel A Rally: Standard Chartered
Why It Matters: CJ's analysis provides a nuanced view of the Bitcoin market. He predicts a potential reversal zone at $65,000-$67,700 and suggests that the market could be much higher by November or December 2024. However, he also warned of a possible sell-off, with no real sign of strength at present.
"I'm thinking $56,000-$57,000 as a decent area to look for longs, but at the same time $49,000 isn't off the table," he stated. CJ believes that the market condition will definitively shift once it reclaims $70,000, but a good near-term start would be at $64,000.
He concluded by summarizing his current bias: for the higher time frame he expects an upside to a new all-time high by the end of the year, a downside to $56,000-$57,000 (maybe $49,000) in the medium term, and an upside from $60,000 to $62,500 in the short term.
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Read Next:
Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.