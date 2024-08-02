Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Dump: 'We Should Be Back In Line By October,' Says Expert

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower in sync with other financial markets as of 8/2/24 Friday afternoon 5pm.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $62,672 -1.1% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,013 -3.8% Solana SOL/USD $151.3 -6.8% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1127 -2.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001485 -2.2%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreased by 23.6%, while daily active addresses increased by 2.8%. Notably, exchanges netflows spiked by 433.8%.

Coinglass data shows 71,166 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $241.76 million.

A crypto trader noted a Bitcoin whale who purchased $716.8 million worth of BTC from the Kraken exchange.

Radar reports citing Donald Trump that the $35 trillion debt burden can be paid by handing a little crypto check.

Arkham Intelligence data points to Genesis moving $1.5 billion BTC and ETH for creditor repayments.

Top Losers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/– Maker MKR/USD $2,465.1 -9.8% Beam BEAM/USD $0.01561 -8.5% Helium HNT/USD $4.57 -8.3%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader CJ highlighted Bitcoin's weak reaction and noted that he will continue to remain in longs. He looks at a run up to $66,000, anticipating a move back down to $58,000-$59,500.

He adds, "If I’m wrong, I’ll get back in $67,000"

Founder and CEO of IntoCryptoverse, Benjamin Cowen sees Bitcoin's choppiness since March places it still ahead of where it normally is at this point in the cycle.

This shows #BTC cycle ROI from the low.



Despite the choppiness since March, BTC is *still* ahead of where it normally is at this point in the cycle.



If this price action continues, then we should be back in line with prior cycles by October pic.twitter.com/NwqX7GAUUR — Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) August 2, 2024

Another crypto trader noted that if Bitcoin loses the quarterly open, then daily demand is likely at $59,000 to $60,000 with monthly support/resistance confluence.

Sistine Research in their latest X post stated that Bitcoin is nowhere close to pricing in the 50% odds of a BTC strategic reserve. It believes that this will happen between now and the election. The prediction from the research stands at, "$85,000 – $100,000 BTC before Nov 5."

