What's Going On With Bitcoin Mining Stocks Marathon Digital, CleanSpark, Coinbase, MicroStrategy, Riot Platforms On Monday?

Bitcoin BTC/USD stocks including Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc MARA, CleanSpark, Inc CLSK, Coinbase Global, Inc COIN, Riot Platforms, Inc RIOT, MicroStrategy Inc MSTR are trading higher Monday as Bitcoin surged past $63,000 for the first time in 12 days as U.S. institutional investors resumed purchasing after weeks of sell-offs.

Currently, Bitcoin bulls and bears are fiercely contesting this level.

Bitcoin has been in a downtrend for most of June, but prices began to stabilize in July as spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced positive flows.

Earlier in July, cryptocurrency analyst Credible Crypto predicted Bitcoin might surge around 80% after the correction phase, suggesting substantial rallies post-correction, with the next major leg aiming for $100,000.

Investors can gain exposure to Bitcoin through iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT and ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITO.

Price Actions: MARA stock is up 7.08% at $22.24, CLSK is up 7.45% at $17.03, COIN is up 9.38% at $238.48, MSTR is up 10.60% at 1,544.23 at the last check on Monday.

