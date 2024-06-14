Robert Kiyosaki Advocates Bitcoin As The Easiest Path To Becoming A Millionaire, Speculets $350K By End of Year.

In a recent report by CoinSpeaker, Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has championed Bitcoin (BTC) as the most straightforward route to millionaire status. He also perceives the cryptocurrency as a shield against inflation and the looming economic crisis in the United States.

On his recent X tweet he wrote, “BITCOIN is the easiest way to become a millionaire.” Explaining that he savees Bitcoin because Bitcoin does the “hardwork” for him. He proposed that while entrepreneurship demands intelligence, commitment, and a touch of fortune, amassing wealth through Bitcoin is a less complicated process.

His followers concurred with his views, emphasizing Bitcoin’s decentralized and secure characteristics. One user highlighted the unchangeability of Bitcoin’s transaction ledger, which inhibits modification or meddling.

In a sense he is not wrong as we look at how the history of how traders who held meme coins such as DOGE have exceeded their portfolio predictions over the years. The largest wallet began buying DOGE in the summer of 2023 and became the largest holder of the token within a month. The wallet houses over 31 billion DOGE, currently worth $5.9 billion. At its peak, the wallet held 33 billion DOGE, worth as much as $6.9 billion.

Investment research firm, Game of Trades, highlighted Bitcoin’s long-term potential, stating that it remains undervalued, particularly during times of currency debasement. Kiyosaki’s post also highlighted the potential of cryptocurrencies over traditional investments like gold and silver.

Kiyosaki has previously expressed skepticism about the conventional model of earning money from regular jobs, contending that such income is vulnerable to taxes and inflation. He lauded cash flow assets like rental properties, oil, and food production as superior sources of “tax-free money.”

Moreover, Kiyosaki cautioned about a potential US market crash that could escalate into a war, leaving Bitcoin as the only viable economic safeguard. He attributed the potential crisis to President Biden, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

Despite Bitcoin’s recent 3% decrease in value, Kiyosaki remains bullish about its potential, forecasting a price of $100,000 by the end of June. In fact, Kiyosaki had wrote earlier this week on X, “I am confident Bitcoin will hit $350,000 sometime in 2024 but for it’s only a target, a dream, and a wish.”

