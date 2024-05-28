Floki And WIF Bite Off 22% And 12% Daily Gains, As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu 'Killers' Take The Dog Coin Wheel

Loading... Loading...

The memecoin market is experiencing a resurgence, with two canine-themed tokens, Floki FLOKI/USD and Dogwifhat WIF/USD, leading the charge.

Floki's Meteoric Rise

Floki, a cryptocurrency inspired by the Shiba Inu breed and self-branded as the "Doge Killer," is embarking on its most ambitious marketing campaign to date.

According to Floki’s marketing director, Sabre, the details of this campaign are under wraps, but it’s set to surpass all previous efforts over the past two years.

This announcement, coupled with the introduction of Floki futures trading on Coinbase on May 30, led to a 22% surge in its price within 24 hours.

This aggressive push underscores Floki’s commitment to becoming the most widely utilized cryptocurrency globally.

Sabre emphasized that the upcoming campaign aims to solidify Floki's place at the top of the memecoin hierarchy.

With Coinbase’s endorsement, the token's price reached an 11-week high, reflecting a remarkable 160% increase since mid-April.

However, analysts remain cautious.

The memecoin market’s inherent unpredictability, potential economic challenges, and the looming presence of Dogecoin DOGE/USD could hinder Floki's trajectory.

Furthermore, the success of Floki’s marketing blitz remains uncertain.

Previously, the token garnered significant attention with a major campaign in New York’s Times Square, which lasted for two months starting on March 15.

Currently, Floki trades at $0.00029, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.3 billion and a market cap of $2.9 billion, marking a 27.82% increase over the past week.

Dogwifhat Bulls Charge Ahead

Not to be outdone, Dogwifhat WIF/USD has also experienced significant gains, driven by bullish investor sentiment.

Over the past week, WIF saw a 20% increase in its price, with a further 12% rise in the last 24 hours, pushing it to $3.72. With a market cap of $3.7 billion, WIF now ranks as the 34th largest cryptocurrency.

WIF’s price surge is attributed to its breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern, which had been consolidating for 80 days.

Crypto analyst Captain Faibik notes that this breakout could potentially lead to an 80%–90% bull rally.

Additionally, Lookonchain highlighted substantial buying pressure, with a whale purchasing large quantities of WIF, further driving up its price.

Despite these gains, sentiment around WIF remains bearish, with its Weighted Sentiment in the negative zone and low Social Volume, indicating declining popularity.

However, some analysts remain optimistic.

WazzCrypto tweeted about WIF trading with significant anticipation, suggesting that insider trading could be a factor if WIF is listed on a prominent platform like The Sphere.

Meanwhile, Altcoin Sherpa compared WIF’s potential to that of ONDO before its significant rise, expressing a cautious optimism about WIF's short-term performance.

Looking Ahead

As both Floki and WIF continue to make headlines, the crypto community eagerly watches their next moves.

These developments are set against the backdrop of Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19, where industry leaders will gather to discuss the latest trends and forecasts in the digital asset space.

This event could provide further insights into the trajectories of these and other emerging cryptocurrencies.

Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.