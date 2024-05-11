Eclipse CEO Steps Back Amid Harassment Allegations

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Eclipse CEO Neel Somani said Thursday he is stepping back from the Layer 2 project shortly after a flurry of sexual harassment allegations against him resurfaced. Somani denied any misconduct in a post on X, adding that the role reduction is temporary. The announcement came roughly a day after allegations of the Layer 2 founder's sexual misconduct swirled on X.
