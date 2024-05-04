Dutch Authorities Arrest ZKasino Team Member Amid Rug Pull Allegations

Loading... Loading...

Dutch financial crime investigators arrested a 26-year-old man on Monday for charges of fraud, embezzlement, and money laundering related to an alleged rug pull scheme behind the Web3 gambling network ZKasino. Investigators searched the suspect's home and seized physical and digital records, and various assets worth 11.4 million euros ($12.2 million) that include real estate and cryptocurrencies, the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service of the Netherlands (FIOD) said in a statement today.

Read the full story at The Block.