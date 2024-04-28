Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Soars, Cathie Wood Believes Ethereum Could Catch Up To Bitcoin And More: Top Crypto Updates This Week

Loading... Loading...

The week was a rollercoaster ride in the world of cryptocurrency. From Shiba Inu’s skyrocketing burn rate to the rising concerns about overvaluation in the crypto market, there was no shortage of action. Meme coins continued to make waves, with Pepe and Dogecoin gaining traction. Meanwhile, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest made a bold prediction about Ethereum. Here’s a recap of the top stories.

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets – Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is back in the spotlight with a significant increase in burn rates and wallet movements. Data from Shibburn revealed a 2,211.9% spike in burn rate in the past 24 hours, with a single transaction burning 1.8 million SHIB coins. Read the full article here.

Crypto Greed Peaks, But Prices Don’t – Twitter personality WazzCrypto expressed concerns about the current state of the cryptocurrency market. He highlighted the prevalence of overvaluation, with many new projects launching with valuations exceeding $10 billion. He also discussed the impact of memes on market sentiment and the influx of new money into the cryptocurrency space. Read the full article here.

Pepe May Flip Shiba Inu and Dogecoin – Pepe PEPE/USD has generated significant gains over the past seven days, prompting analysts to foresee further bullish price action. Meme coin analyst and trader Murad believes that Pepe, a "cult community with more than 10 million unique memes," could flip Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. Read the full article here.

Memecoins Fueling Mass Adoption Of Base’s L2 Network – Jesse Pollak, the creator of Base of Coinbase, attributed the burgeoning adoption of the layer-2 network to the rise of memecoins. He emphasized the influence of memecoins in integrating a significant number of users into the Base ecosystem. Read the full article here.

Cathie Wood’s Ethereum Prediction – Cathie Wood of Ark Invest believes that Ethereum ETH/USD could catch up to Bitcoin BTC/USD and provide investors with huge profits in the coming years. She predicts that Ethereum could reach a market capitalization of $20 trillion by 2032. Read the full article here.

