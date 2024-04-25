Bitcoin Could Drop To These Two Levels If It Falls Below $63,300, Warns Technical Analyst

Bitcoin BTC/USD currently trading at around $63,440 with a drop of 4.1% in the past 24 hours, prompting technical analyst Ali Martinez a steeper drop if it falls below $63,300.
What Happened: Martinez in his latest tweet, April 25, highlighted two sell signals on the Bitcoin 12-hour chart: a death cross between the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) and a red 9 candlestick from the TD Sequential.
He warned that if Bitcoin falls below $63,300, it could potentially plunge to $61,000 or even $59,000.
In a previous tweet, Ali had pointed out that Bitcoin would need a surge in liquidity to keep the bull run going.
Why It Matters: This warning comes amid a turbulent period for Bitcoin. Martinez’s analysis and the recent market data suggest a potentially bearish trend for Bitcoin in the near term.
IntoTheBlock data highlights that total exchange inflows over the past seven days decreased from $2.58 billion as of April 19 to $699.8 million as of April 24. Over the same period, total exchange outflows also dropped from $1.45 billion to $804.3 million.
SoSoValue data highlights that BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT saw no net inflows on Wednesday, breaking a 71-day streak of continuous investment. Furthermore, spot Bitcoin ETF flows recorded net outflows totaling $121 million, indicating a challenging day for cryptocurrency investments.
