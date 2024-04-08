Bitcoin Price Breaks Out Above $72,000 as Market Volatility Causes Spike in Liquidations

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin BTC/USD short positions bore the brunt of market volatility damage as the digital asset surged above the $72,000 mark on Monday. According to Coinglass data, there were over $47 million in bitcoin short liquidations in the past 24 hours. In the wider cryptocurrency market, there have been over $152 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours. Of these liquidations, the vast majority — around $107 million — were short positions.

Read the full story at The Block.