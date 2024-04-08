Bitcoin Price Breaks Out Above $72,000 as Market Volatility Causes Spike in Liquidations

Bitcoin BTC/USD short positions bore the brunt of market volatility damage as the digital asset surged above the $72,000 mark on Monday. According to Coinglass data, there were over $47 million in bitcoin short liquidations in the past 24 hours. In the wider cryptocurrency market, there have been over $152 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours. Of these liquidations, the vast majority — around $107 million — were short positions.
Read the full story at The Block.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.