Solana Interoperability Layer Zeus Network Raises Token Round at $100 Million Valuation

Zeus Network, a Solana SOL/USD interoperability layer, has raised $8 million in a funding round led by Mechanism Capital. Other investors in the round included OKX Ventures, Animoca Ventures, Big Brain Holdings, Lemniscap and The Spartan Group, Zeus Network said Wednesday. Angel investors, including Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, Stacks co-creator Muneeb Ali and Mechanism Capital founder Andrew Kang, also joined the round. This was a seed funding round structured as a simple agreement for future tokens (SAFT), Zeus Network founder and CEO Justin Wang told The Block. The fundraising effort began last September and concluded last month, Wang said, adding that the round occurred in tranches at various valuations between $30 million and $100 million, with the most funding coming in at $70 million and $100 million.

