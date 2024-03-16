Sam Bankman-Fried Considered 'Coming Out As A Republican' On Tucker Carlson's Show After FTX's Bankruptcy: Report

Loading... Loading...

The founder and former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, contemplated a controversial strategy to rebuild his reputation after the company’s bankruptcy in 2022. This included a potential appearance on Tucker Carlson‘s show to denounce the “woke agenda.”

What Happened: On Friday, Bankman-Fried’s list of “bad ideas” was revealed in a Google Document, titled “random probably bad ideas” and marked confidential. The list was part of the prosecutors’ sentencing submission, which requested a prison term of 50 years.

One of the most striking ideas on the list was to appear on Carlson’s show and publicly “come out as a Republican.” He planned to use the platform to criticize the bankruptcy lawyers handling FTX’s case and to speak out against the “woke agenda.”

“Talk about how the cartel of lawyers is destroying value and throwing entrepreneurs under the bus in order to cover up the incompetence of lawyers,” Bankman-Fried memorialized.

“Note: these are all random probably bad ideas that aren’t vetted; CONFIDENTIAL,” the document says at the top.

This document was first revealed by Business Insider

“Focus almost exclusively on the fact that we could give value back to customers and the Chapter 11 team is destroying it,” Bankman-Fried wrote on one list entry. In another he said, “Focus on the fact that the Chapter 11 team has no idea how to run FTX, it’s colonial, run by a cartel of lawyers.”

The list also included, “Come out as extremely pro crypto, pro freedom,” along with “Go head to head with Matt Levine on Odd Lots.”

Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy in November 2022. The prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 40 to 50 years and an $11 billion judgment, citing his fraud as one of the largest in history.

Despite the list, Bankman-Fried never appeared on Carlson’s show, which was canceled by Fox News in 2023. However, some of the ideas on the list did come to fruition, such as his public criticism of the bankruptcy lawyers.

Why It Matters: Bankman-Fried’s actions and decisions have been under scrutiny since his imprisonment. In February, reports emerged that he had been offering cryptocurrency investment advice to prison guards at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

This was seen as a shift from his earlier prison activities, which included trading canned mackerels as a form of currency.

His behavior has also been a topic of discussion among his fellow inmates. In an interview with a former inmate, it was revealed that Bankman-Fried is considered to be an “odd” personality in the prison.

Photo by lev radin on Shutterstock