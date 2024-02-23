'I'm Borderline Ready To Kick You Off:' YouTuber Caleb Hammer Faces Off With 24-Year-Old Astrologer Over $440K Crypto Loss

Loading... Loading...

Caleb Hammer, a YouTuber specializing in personal finance advice, had a guest on his show “Financial Audit" who experienced a financial loss in cryptocurrency trading and was relying on credit cards to sustain his daily life.

What Happened: A 24-year-old vedic astrologer from Austin, Texas, named Racso, started with an investment of $40,000 in 2020, he managed to multiply his cryptocurrency holdings 10 times to $440,000 before losing much of it.

His losses were primarily due to a drastic drop in the crypto market following the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency platform and the Terra/Luna cryptocurrency. Racso attributes his financial turn to the “eclipse of Taurus and Scorpio,” a prediction based on the principles of vedic astrology.

See More: Dogecoin HODLERs Are Beating Shiba Inu With 57% Landing In Profits, IntoTheBlock Data Reveals

Why It Matters: Racso admitted to a lack of income and described funding his living expenses through credit cards. He told Hammer that getting a conventional job would only be a last resort. Hammer, in response, said, “I’m borderline ready to kick you off. This is the angriest I’ve ever been.”

Racso has accumulated thousands in credit card balances and partially owns a car on loan. With his checking account at a mere $2, Hammer called Racso a “ridiculous clown.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $51,050, up 0.35% over the past 24 hours, as reported by Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?