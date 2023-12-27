'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1,600% As Whale Moves $46M Worth SHIB, Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Poised to Overtake Elon Musk's Tesla as Leading EV Seller - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading...
Loading...
Crypto
- 'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 1600% As Whale Moves $46M Worth SHIB
- Ethereum Layer-2 Token Surges 12%, Shrugging Off Mark Cuban's Moves, As Price Tops $1: Analyst Foresees Polygon 'On The Verge Of A Breakout'
- Bitcoin Ethereum, Dogecoin Tumble As Santa Rally Fails To Materialize: Analyst Says 'Consolidation Is Next' For King Crypto
US Markets
- Coherus BioSciences And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
- Investor Sentiment Improves; Dow Jumps Over 150 Points
US Politics
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Draws Flak For Urging US To Emulate Milei's Argentina With Government Downsizing: 'Need To Stop Electing This Type Of Ignorance'
- Former Dallas Fed President Foresees 'Good Possibility' Of US Avoiding Recession in 2024, Similar to 2023
- GOP Congressman Eyes Marijuana Rescheduling To Unlock Cannabis Research For Science-Based Policy
- Former White House Chief Slams Trump's 'Rot In Hell' Christmas Day Post: 'It's Horrible To Put That Out'
World Politics
- China Ramps Up Trade Sanctions Threat On Taiwan Ahead Of Elections
- Xi Jinping Says Reunification Will Surely Be Realized: 'Will Resolutely Prevent Anyone From Splitting Taiwan From China'
World Economy
Loading...
Loading...
- Xi Jinping Proposes 'Chinese Modernisation' As Distinct Alternative To Western Capitalism In Commemoration Of Mao Zedong
Tech
- Amazon Prime Viewers, Get Ready To Start Seeing Ads At End Of January
- Apple's Next Big Thing? MagSafe Could Support Data Transmission And User Authentication
- Meta's Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun Throws Shade At OpenAI, Says 'Research World Doesn't Care Too Much' About The ChatGPT Creator
- Microsoft's AI-Assitant Copilot Makes Its Debut With ChatGPT-Like App On Android
- 'iPhone Is Going To Be Just Fine:' Munster Sees No Hit To Apple's Flagship Product Amid Rumors Of Design Exec Joining Altman And Ive's AI Project
- Tencent And NetEase Stocks Bounce Back As Chinese Regulator Signals Eased Stance On Gaming
- Apple Appeals Against Smartwatch Sales Ban After White House Declines To Interfere
- Japan Targets Apple, Google With Legislation To Curb App Store Monopolies
Electric Vehicle
- "Make Long-term Investment In Core Technologies" - Can NIO's $2.2B Boost From CYVN Transform EV Landscape?
- 'Really Happy With My Tesla:' Italian Rally Driver Clocks 236K Miles On Model S Over 6 Years With Nearly Zero Maintenance
- Tesla Rival BYD Secures Conditional Testing License For L3 Autonomous Driving On High-Speed Roads In China: Report
- Rivian Repair Nightmare: R1T Owner's Patience Wears Thin With 8-Month Service Wait
- Elon Musk Takes A Dig At BCG Ranking Tesla Behind Apple In Most Innovative Companies Of 2023 List: 'The Amazing Part Is...'
- Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Set To Topple Elon Musk's Tesla As World's No.1 EV Seller This Quarter
- Tesla Set To Surpass Q4 Delivery Target? Top Analyst's Confidence Soars For Bullish 2024 On 'Strong Data'
- Uber Teams Up With Elon Musk's Tesla To Enter Japan's Taxi Market Following Government's Ridesharing Policy Shift: Report
- Elon Musk's Tesla Prepares For Major Model Y Overhaul In China Amid Rising Competition From Warren Buffett-Backed BYD And Xpeng: Report
Consumer
- Ring In The Savings: Verizon's Holiday Deal Cuts Costs By Up To $1900 On Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Watch 6, And Tab S9 FE
- Toyota Achieves Record Global Output In November Fueled by Strong Consumer Demand
- Ford, Chrysler Dominate 2023's Recall Frenzy But Tesla Remains Unseen Among Top 10
Communication
Industrial
- Amid Kim Jong Un's Escalating Threats, South Korea Plans To Procure 20 More Stealth Fighter Jets Made By Lockheed Martin
Space
- Elon Musk's SpaceX To Likely Fall Short Of 100 Launches This Year — Will 2024 Be The Charm?
- Shiba Inu Shibarium Image via CryptoFX on Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets