Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Predicts ETH May Not Even Be A Listed Asset In Next 10 Years: 'A Piece Of Junk'

Veteran commodities trader Peter Brandt on Thursday voiced skepticism regarding the future of Ethereum ETH/USD, predicting that it may not survive the next decade as a tradable asset.

What Happened: In a tweet on X, Brandt said "ETH is not comparable to BTC as a store of value. Why hodl ETH when you can hodl BTC. And the functionality and gas price of ETH make the crypto a piece of junk. My prediction is that ETH may not even be a listed asset in 10 years."

He explained his rationale behind the tweet. He referred to the ETH network’s high transaction fees, often referred to as ‘gas prices.'

Amid a resurgence of optimism in the crypto market, partly buoyed by anticipation of a Bitcoin BTC/USD Spot ETF, Ethereum has seen a surge, climbing 13% over the past month.

Brandt suggested that those betting on Ethereum’s rise should closely watch the ETH-BTC ratio. “Hey ETH bulls, from a chart standpoint you need to hope $ETHBTC can hold above .048xx. If this level holds, then the funeral for $ETH will be delayed.”

Why It Matters: Earlier in June, Brandt had already positioned Bitcoin as the unrivaled crypto asset in terms of investment security. He added: “Bitcoin is the only bet in crypto that will finish the marathon. All others are just wannabes or scams, including ETH.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $2,283.38, up 0.17% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

