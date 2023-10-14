Crypto Analyst Predicts Bitcoin's Imminent Surge, Foresees 150% Jump And Bullish Trends For Chainlink, Avalanche

Recent predictions from a prominent crypto analyst suggest that Bitcoin BTC/USD is poised for a significant rally, with Chainlink and Avalanche also showing bullish signs.

What Happened: Bitcoin, the premier digital currency, is currently hovering around $26,888 at the time of writing. Yet, the crypto strategist known as Altcoin Sherpa anticipates a swift ascent for Bitcoin, foreseeing its return to its record peak of roughly $69,000.

This projection indicates a potential surge exceeding 150%. "BTC to ATH is inevitable, don’t fight it," Altcoin Sherpa said in an X post on Friday.

Shifting focus to Chainlink LINK/USD, Altcoin Sherpa said that the blockchain oracle network has been consolidating for an extended period, spanning over 500 days.

He said he envisions an impending breakout and recommends investors to strategically enter the market between $5 and $7, while eyeing initial bids near the $6.80 mark. Presently, LINK stands at $7.27.

On the other hand, Avalanche AVAX/USD, which is considered a rival to Ethereum, is priced at $9.17. The analyst said he holds a bullish stance on its trajectory, forecasting a rise surpassing 14% in the coming weeks. He pinpointed a resistance level at $9.79, which could be followed by a slight pullback before propelling toward an estimated $10.50.

Photo: Shutterstock