EXCLUSIVE: Bitrue Strategy Advisor Warns US Will 'Lose Talent' Due To Crypto Regulators

Robert Quartly-Janeiro, Strategy Advisor at crypto exchange Bitrue, says America risks losing out on talent in the digital asset space due to regulatory uncertainties.

In an interview with Benzinga, Quartly-Janeiro highlighted the advantages of cryptocurrency, emphasizing its ability to move money faster and cheaper than traditional finance.

"The industry clearly proved they could do that," he stated.

See Also: Bank Of Canada - CBDC Can Assist With Financial Inclusion As Cash Usage Declines

This sentiment echoes the theme of discussions to be held at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 14, where industry experts converged to discuss the transformative power of digital currencies.

When asked about the potential benefits of countries adopting major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, Quartly-Janeiro responded, "It really depends on the country, its economy, and how advanced it is."

For example, crypto has the potential to offer an alternative in countries facing economic challenges, such as Lebanon.

DeFi: On the topic of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its future, Quartly-Janeiro says "the industry will change over time."

Addressing the increasing number of hacks in the DeFi space, he remarked, "Hacks happen in all industries where technology is new."

He stressed the importance of ongoing penetration testing and operational resilience to mitigate these risks.

Policies: Discussing the role of government policies in the adoption of cryptocurrencies, Quartly-Janeiro noted that while governments set the standards, they can sometimes hinder innovation.

He elaborated, "If you're able to do things in Singapore that you can't do in Lisbon, it puts you at a natural disadvantage."

One of the most poignant moments of the discussion revolved around America's position in the global crypto landscape.

"Clearly, America would lose some talent," Quartly-Janeiro said when discussing the potential talent drain due to regulatory challenges in the U.S.

Still, "many people want to go to the U.S. as much as they want to leave it," he added.

Stability at Bitrue: Finally, when asked about the situation at Bitrue amidst the ongoing economic challenges, Quartly-Janeiro was optimistic.

"Things have stayed pretty much the same at Bitrue," he shared, indicating stability within the company despite industry-wide challenges.

Read Next: Israel Seizes Hamas Crypto Accounts With Help From Binance

Meet and engage with transformative Digital Asset and Crypto business leaders and investors at Benzinga's exclusive event — Future of Digital Assets. Tickets are flying — get yours!